Joe Jonas seemed to fully enjoy his time in Aspen, Colorado, with model Stormi Bree.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, shared a few clips of his snowy getaway via his Instagram Story on Friday, January 5. He showed off the breathtaking view while riding on a ski lift and some twinkling lights during an outdoor stroll.

In another upload, he used a peace sign emoji to caption the view outside of his airplane window as he flew over the mountains, indicating that it’s now back to reality for the musician.

While he kept his new lovebug (real name Stormi Henley) out of frame, it appears she was by his side during the whole trip. The model shared her own photos and videos skiing on a mountain with a companion on Friday. Bree’s short video of twinkle lights and snow falling on a quiet street even appeared to match up to the clip Joe shared.

Jonas and Bree, 33, were first spotted together at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday, January 3, before jetting off to Aspen.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that “things are still very new” between the duo, but Jonas is “happy” and “open to seeing where things go.”

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” the insider continued. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

Before his getaway with Bree, Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. They share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

At the time, the exes said they “mutually” and “amicably” decided to end their marriage in a joint statement, writing, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Turner, 27, later sued Jonas, claiming he was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S. He denied the accusations, and the twosome reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

The Game of Thrones actress, for her part, has also moved on. A separate insider told Us that Turner has “been casually dating a few people” since her split from Jonas. She was spotted getting cozy with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson during a few outings in December 2023.