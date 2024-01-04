Your account
Who Is Stormi Bree? 5 Things to Know About the Model Spotted With Joe Jonas in Mexico

By
Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas. Faye's Vision/Cover Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Joe Jonas took a vacation to kick off 2024, and model Stormi Bree seemed to be his travel partner.

Jonas, 34, was spotted at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday, January 3. In photos published by Page Six, Jonas walked in front as Bree — real name Stormi Henley — trailed behind him.

Before his holiday getaway, Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the exes shared in a joint statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 and have since welcomed two daughters: Willa, AGE, and Delphine, AGE. Turner sued her now-estranged husband after he filed for divorce, claiming Jonas was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S. He denied the accusations, and the twosome reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

Turner, who recently declared via Instagram that 2023 was “the year of the girlies,” has since been linked to British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. Jonas may also be ready to move on, but he has yet to address the nature of his relationship with Bree.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the model.

1. Where Is Stormi Bree From?

Bree is a Tennessee native and comes from a talent-filled family. Her dad, Kip Henley, was the winner of The Golf Channel’s The Big Break II in 2004.

2. What Is Stormi Bree Known for?

Who Is Stormi Bree? 5 Things to Know About the Model Spotted With Joe Jonas in Mexico
John Parra/WireImage

Bree has a past as a pageant queen. She was named Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009. She went on to compete in Miss Teen USA 2009 pageant, which she ultimately won.

3. Is Stormi Bree an Actress?

Before turning to modeling, Bree auditioned for season 10 of American Idol in 2011. She was featured on just one episode of the singing competition. In 2015, she appeared on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

4. Does Stormi Bree Have Kids?

 

Who Is Stormi Bree? 5 Things to Know About the Model Spotted With Joe Jonas in Mexico
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The model welcomed her daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, in July 2017 with fellow model Lucky Blue Smith.

“Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of,” she wrote via Instagram after giving birth.

5. How Do Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas Know Each Other?

It’s unclear how Bree and Jonas met before they were spotted together in Mexico, and the pair don’t yet follow each other on social media.

