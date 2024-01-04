Joe Jonas took a vacation to kick off 2024, and model Stormi Bree seemed to be his travel partner.

Jonas, 34, was spotted at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday, January 3. In photos published by Page Six, Jonas walked in front as Bree — real name Stormi Henley — trailed behind him.

Before his holiday getaway, Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the exes shared in a joint statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Related: Breaking Down Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce, Custody Battle VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce came as a shock to fans — and things quickly turned messy. Jonas and Turner were married for four years before news broke of their split in September 2023. The former couple previously welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 and another baby girl in 2022, […]

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 and have since welcomed two daughters: Willa, AGE, and Delphine, AGE. Turner sued her now-estranged husband after he filed for divorce, claiming Jonas was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S. He denied the accusations, and the twosome reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.

Turner, who recently declared via Instagram that 2023 was “the year of the girlies,” has since been linked to British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. Jonas may also be ready to move on, but he has yet to address the nature of his relationship with Bree.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the model.

1. Where Is Stormi Bree From?

Bree is a Tennessee native and comes from a talent-filled family. Her dad, Kip Henley, was the winner of The Golf Channel’s The Big Break II in 2004.

2. What Is Stormi Bree Known for?

Bree has a past as a pageant queen. She was named Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009. She went on to compete in Miss Teen USA 2009 pageant, which she ultimately won.

3. Is Stormi Bree an Actress?

Before turning to modeling, Bree auditioned for season 10 of American Idol in 2011. She was featured on just one episode of the singing competition. In 2015, she appeared on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Related: Joe Jonas' Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner Joe Jonas‘ love life has made headlines over the years as he navigated dating in the public eye. Shortly after the musician started dating Taylor Swift in 2008, their messy split became a topic of conversation. Following three months together, the Pennsylvania native revealed that Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call. […]

4. Does Stormi Bree Have Kids?

The model welcomed her daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, in July 2017 with fellow model Lucky Blue Smith.

“Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of,” she wrote via Instagram after giving birth.

5. How Do Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas Know Each Other?

It’s unclear how Bree and Jonas met before they were spotted together in Mexico, and the pair don’t yet follow each other on social media.