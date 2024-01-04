The start of 2024 looks like it’s full of new beginnings for Joe Jonas, who is having fun with model Stormi Bree.

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

The insider adds, “Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

Jonas, 34, was spotted at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday, January 3, with Bree (real name Stormi Henley). Per photos published by Page Six, the Jonas Brothers member looked casual in black sweats as he walked in front of the former Miss Teen USA, 33, who was also dressed casually in black.

Months prior, Jonas made headlines when he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The exes, who wed in Las Vegas in May 2019, share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Jonas and Turner, 27, shared in a joint statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Following Jonas’ divorce filing, the Game of Thrones alum sued him for “wrongful retention” of their children in the U.S. Jonas’ rep responded to the lawsuit in a statement to Us at the time, calling it an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.”

The former couple reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023, with plans to alternate Willa and Delphine’s home every couple of weeks.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement in October. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Since the twosome called it quits, a source exclusively told Us in December 2023 that Turner had been “casually dating a few people,” one of which included British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. The insider added that she “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

“Things are still fairly new,” the source said, noting that Turner has “become progressively closer” with Pearson, 29, “but she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”

The insider added that it’s “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential” with Turner and Pearson, who were first linked in October 2023, but noted that “things might be headed that way.”

Reporting by Sarah Jones