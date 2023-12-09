Sophie Turner is dipping her toe in the dating pool after her split from Joe Jonas, and Peregrine “Perry” Pearson is slowly floating to the top of her list.

“Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Turner, 27, “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

The Game of Thrones alum has “become progressively closer” with Pearson, 29, over the past couple weeks, the insider says. “Things are still fairly new,” the source adds. “But she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”

The insider notes it’s “too soon to tell if there’s long term potential” between the pair, who were first linked in late October, but claims that it looks as though “things might be headed that way.”

Turner and Jonas, 34, announced their split in September one day after Us confirmed that the Jonas Brothers singer had filed for divorce. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement at the time, claiming it was a “united decision.”

The British actress and Jonas soon became embroiled in a messy custody battle over their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 16 months. Turner sued Jonas in September after she claimed he was prohibiting her from bringing their girls to her home country of England.

The following month, the pair reached a temporary custody agreement, which outlined that their kids would alternate between their parents’ residences and got back and forth between the U.S. and the U.K.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement in October. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Since parting ways, Jonas has chosen to focus “his energy on his music and his family,” a source exclusively told Us last month. Turner, meanwhile, was spotted in November kissing Pearson while walking the streets of Paris.

“She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open,” a separate insider told Us at the time, adding that Turner and Pearson “are not serious at all” and that the Emmy nominee “isn’t jumping into anything.”

In the weeks that followed, Turner and Pearson have been spotted getting cozy on several occasions, including a Friday, December 8, outing in London. The twosome were photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss while bundled up in big coats.