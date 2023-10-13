How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Resolved Their Custody Dispute

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in a better place after coming to a custody agreement for their two daughters.

“They’re on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents. They’re both on the same page,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34. “It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward.”

The estranged couple reached a temporary agreement earlier this week after a heated back-and-forth over daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. The pair were set to go to trial after Turner sued Jonas last month, but that’s off the table now that they’ve agreed to a custody schedule through the end of the year.

“They spoke recently and it was amicable, and that triggered a quicker resolution,” the source tells Us. “They did it for the kids’ sake and didn’t want to drag it out.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage. The proceedings soon turned messy, with Turner accusing her ex of wrongfully retaining their daughters in the U.S. when she wanted to take them to her native U.K. (The girls have dual citizenship.)

A rep for Jonas responded to Turner’s lawsuit in a statement to Us at the time, calling it an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.” According to the spokesperson, Jonas hoped Turner would “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

Per the new agreement, Turner will have the girls through October 21, during which time she is permitted to travel with them throughout the U.S. and U.K. Turner and Jonas will switch off for the rest of the year, with the children spending Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother. According to court documents obtained by Us, the twosome believe that an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

Jonas, for his part, is thrilled that he and Turner are making progress toward a permanent solution.

“Joe’s excited to resolve everything. He’s so happy it’s going in the right direction,” the source says. “All he wanted was a resolution. Sophie is the mother of his kids, so he doesn’t want a contentious breakup.”

Following the news that the duo settled their custody dispute, Turner and Jonas issued a joint statement about their agreement. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” the pair told Us on Tuesday, October 10. “We look forward to being great coparents.”