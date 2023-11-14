Sophie Turner is a style queen.

From edgy ensembles to pastel pink gowns, the Louis Vuitton ambassador has experimented with a number of fierce looks through the years.

In March 2023, Turner showed off her figure at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sheer Louis Vuitton design. The garb featured a black mini dress with a plunging neckline and see-through skirt. She accessorized with a matching cape, black pumps and smokey eyeshadow finished with dark liner under her eyes. At the time, she rocked red hair that was parted down the middle and blown out.

One year prior, Turner sported a different moody number at the Met Gala, gracing the red carpet in a black Louis Vuitton gown finished with silver studs. She teamed the look with red eyeshadow, thin eyebrows and cherry colored lips.

While we love seeing Tuner’s dark outfits, she also occasionally embraces her girly side. In 2019, she looked delicate in a Louis Vuitton light pink frock with rhinestone embellishments. Her blonde strands perfectly complemented the look in a half-up hairdo.

Keep scrolling to relive Turner’s best fashion moments: