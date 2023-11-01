Sophie Turner has reentered the dating scene following her split from estranged husband Joe Jonas, but she’s taking it slow.

“Sophie is open to the idea of dating again,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

Turner, 27, married Jonas, 34, in 2019 before welcoming daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. Us confirmed in September that the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

In the weeks that followed, Turner has been hanging out with pal Taylor Swift (who previously dated Jonas when they were teenagers) in NYC. Turner even joined Swift, 33, at the October 1 Kansas City Chiefs game at the New York Jets’ MetLife Stadium. The first insider reveals to Us that Turner was eager to cheer on the Chiefs — including Swift’s new love interest, Travis Kelce — as a way to meet new people.

“One of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL,” the source adds.

While it is not known if Turner sparked a romance with a pro football player, she has also been spotted with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Turner and Pearson, 29, were photographed kissing on the streets of Paris on Wednesday, November 1.

The first source adds that Turner and Pearson “are not serious at all” and that the actress, being newly single, is “casually dating a few people” and “keeping her options open” at the moment.”

The source continues, “There are a few men she’s shown interest in but [Sophie] isn’t jumping into anything or settling down.”

Turner and Jonas’ divorce, meanwhile, got messy when she sued Jonas over custody of their two children, claiming that he was prohibiting her from bringing Willa and Delphine back to her home country of England. In her legal petition, the Game of Thrones alum alleged that their marriage suddenly fell apart after a heated argument on August 15. (Days earlier, Turner stepped out at Jonas’ opening show of The Tour in New York City.)

Jonas and Turner reached a temporary custody agreement last month, planning to alternate Willa and Delphine’s residency every couple of weeks.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Jonas and Turner told Us in a joint statement in October. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

A second source later revealed to Us that Turner and Jonas planned to “see how this arrangement” pans out before making a final decision on coparenting plans.

When it comes to Turner dating, Jonas is not “concerned” about Turner moving on, a third insider tells Us, also noting that finding love is “not on his radar” at the moment.

“He’s focusing his energy on his music and his family. Joe is doing great and he had an amazing time celebrating Halloween with his daughters,” the insider adds. “He has a lot on his plate between his career and his girls, so he doesn’t even have time to date.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones