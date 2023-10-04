All Sophie Turner has to do is stay — at Taylor Swift’s place.

“Sophie is free to stay at Taylor’s investment property in NY until the custody case with Joe [Jonas] has been finalized,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Turner, 27, has been spotted hanging out with Swift, 33, on numerous occasions since her estranged husband, Jonas, 34, filed for divorce last month after four years of marriage.

The two women were photographed walking arm in arm during a night out in New York City on September 19 and again dining at Barrière Fouquet Hotel on September 21.

Related: Every Time Jonas Jonas’ Ex Sophie Turner Proved She’s a Swiftie Sophie Turner is perfectly fine admitting she’s a huge fan of Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. Before Turner and Jonas tied the knot in May 2019 — and later welcomed two daughters together — Jonas and Swift had their own whirlwind romance in 2007. The relationship lasted for less than a year before Jonas broke […]

The duo also attended the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets football game together on Sunday, October 1, where they cheered on Swift’s rumored fling Travis Kelce from a box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They were joined by other stars including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Antoni Porowski.

Despite all the time they’ve been spending together, a second source told Us last month that Swift “doesn’t know all the details” of Turner’s divorce “because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place.” However, she still wants to have her friend’s back.

“All she is concerned with is being there to support her friend. She’s letting Sophie stay [at her NYC investment property] as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can,” the insider explained.

Jonas officially filed for divorce on September 5, stating that his marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The petition also noted that although the exes’ two daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months — have been residing with their dad in Miami, it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Related: Breaking Down Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce, Custody Battle VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce came as a shock to fans — and things quickly turned messy. Jonas and Turner were married for four years before news broke of their split in September 2023. The former couple previously welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 and another baby girl in 2022, […]

One day after their split made headlines, Jonas and Turner broke their silence in a joint statement shared via Instagram.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement began. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Nearly two weeks later, things appeared to take a messy turn when Turner filed a lawsuit requesting that the pair’s two daughters return to the U.K., where she is from. In her filing, the actress claimed that her children had been wrongfully detained in New York City and alleged that Jonas had refused to hand over their passports.

In response, Jonas slammed the allegations in a statement shared via his rep. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the spokesperson said.

The tension seemingly cooled on September 25 when Turner and Jonas signed a temporary consent agreement agreeing not to take their children outside of the New York City area for the time being. Us confirmed on Tuesday, October 3, that the twosome will head to trial over custody of their children on January 2, 2024. The judge set Manhattan as the location of the trial.

Related: Hollywood's Messiest Custody Battles: Brangelina, Usher and Tameka and More When there are children involved, divorce can get messy and turn exes into enemies. “We don’t see eye-to-eye. The friend that I was to Tameka, I don’t know that I could ever be again, because I really felt like we were friends. She made us enemies in a way that I never understood,” Usher said […]

Jonas and Swift, meanwhile, have a complicated history of their own. After the musicians dated for three months in 2008, Swift put Jonas on blast for breaking up with her via a 27-second phone call.

“When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” the “Anti-Hero” singer said during an October 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I looked at the call log — it was like, 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record.”

Years later, Swift walked back the comments during a May 2019 appearance on the same program.

“That was too much. I was 18,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

One month later, Jonas admitted it was “nice” to hear Swift express regret about how she handled the situation.

“It’s something that I probably was feeling bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on and I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice,” he said during a June 2019 appearance on Lorraine. “We’re all friends and it’s all good.”