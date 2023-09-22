Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner got that red shoe “classic thing that” we like.

Swift, 33, and Turner, 27, twinned in red footwear on a Thursday, September 21, night out — and it got Us wondering if they’re “dressing for revenge.”

For their second outing this week, Turner rocked a white cropped T-shirt, a flowy gray maxi skirt and ruby red flats. She teamed the ensemble with a colorful Louis Vuitton purse, a gold lock necklace and chunky rings. For glam, she looked chic with shimmery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. Turner completed the look with her dirty blonde locks parted down the middle and blown out.

Swift, for her part, stunned in a black off-the-shoulder top, brown pleated trousers, a black belt finished with gold hardware and velvety red heels. She paired the ensemble with a chrome choker necklace, hoop earrings, bright red lips and pink glittery eyeshadow.

The ladies both wore red shoes amid Turner’s divorce drama with ex Joe Jonas — who Swift also dated in 2008. After speculation that the parents were separating, Jonas, 34, filed for divorce earlier this month.

This week, Turner fired back in a lawsuit of her own, requesting that their two daughters — Willa, 2, and a second daughter, 14 months, return to the U.K. She added that the kids are being wrongfully detained in New York City and claimed she found out Jonas filed for divorce through the media.

On Thursday, Jonas’ rep exclusively told Us Weekly, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida … Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

The representative continued, “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

Swift’s Thursday look also has fans thinking back about a similar look she donned after her own split from Joe Alwyn.

Following news that the pair had called it quits this past April after nearly six years together, Swift donned a black off-the-shoulder top, featuring a plunging neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. She tucked the shirt into a pair of baggy jeans finished with a butterfly cutout lined with rhinestones on her thigh. Swift gave the outfit a bit more sparkle with a pink and gold metal bag. As always, she rocked her go-to red lip.

At the time, fans compared her black top to Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress, which also featured an off-the-shoulder construction and plunging neckline.