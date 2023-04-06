Revenge is a dress best worn bold. Princess Diana invented the concept of a revenge dress when she donned a now-iconic Christina Stambolian design in 1994.

The Princess of Wales wore the off-the-shoulder little black dress to the Serpentine Gallery Party. The event took place on the same night that ITV aired a documentary in which Diana’s then-estranged husband, King Charles III, admitted to having an affair with his now-wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during their marriage.

The next morning, The Sun wrote of Diana’s fashion choice: “Revenge is chic. Di last night showed Charles what he’s missing.”

A replica of the garment sold for £18,000 via Kerry Taylor auctions in March 2011. A description on the auction house’s website read: “The next day the papers — instead of showing a downcast, dejected Diana — revealed across their front pages a ravishingly beautiful woman, in her prime and with everything in the future to look forward to.”

Diana and Charles — who shared sons Prince William and Prince Harry — finalized their split in 1996, one year before the princess died at 36 in a car crash. Almost 30 years after Diana made fashion history with the Stambolian dress, the moment remains a beloved moment in pop culture.

Elizabeth Debicki, who portrayed the late royal in season 5 of The Crown, dished on wearing a replica of the gown for an episode during an October 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“[It was] very significant and quite powerful, but also it provoked something in me as an actor,” she told the outlet. “I can’t really explain it. It’s pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human’s life would represent so much and become so iconic. So, that was a big day on set for me!”

Since Diana proved that a great dress is worth a thousand words, other stars have turned heads with their own versions of revenge fashion. In March 2023, Vanderpump Rules personality Ariana Madix bared her abs in a red cutout dress for the season 10 reunion of the Bravo show.

The head-turning look came weeks after the Florida native learned that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss. The duo split amid the infidelity scandal.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” host Andy Cohen said via his Instagram Story in April 2023 while teasing a sneak peek at the reunion.

Madix replied: “I feel it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

Keep scrolling to see the most iconic celebrity revenge dresses of all time: