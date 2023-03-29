Emily Ratajkowski’s estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Variety was first to report on Wednesday, March 29, that a woman came forward with allegations about an event between her and the film producer, 42, that took place in 2016 when she was 17 years old. Bear-McClard allegedly messaged the girl — who is now 24 — on Instagram for an informal meeting to discuss a small role in the Safdie Brothers’ film Good Time, which the New York native was a producer on and also starred Robert Pattinson.

The unnamed woman claimed during her audition that she was naked in front of a dozen male cast and crew members, including Josh and Benny Safdie, and had to perform the scene with an actor who had recently been released from prison.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In a statement obtained by Variety, the actress said she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘He could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘No.’”

A spokeswoman for the Safdies told the outlet, “The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”

Another woman came forward and alleged that Bear-McClard groomed her — while he was married to Ratajkowski, 31 — via Instagram by enticing her with his position in the film industry to make her major career promises. The second unnamed woman described an incident that took place at his and the iCarly alum’s then-shared apartment in a statement obtained by the outlet.

“Sebastian and I started kissing,” the message read. “Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

The outlet also reported that Bear-McClard is currently in an ongoing legal battle with his estranged wife, who is seeking full custody of their 2-year-old son Sylvester. The Gone Girl actress and the Uncut Gems producer tied the knot in early 2018 but ultimately filed for divorce in September 2022.

Ratajkowski, for her part, opened up about her decision to call it quits with Bear-McClard six months later.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said of her relationship while appearing on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast in March. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.”

Before ending things, the model revealed she “tried everything else” to remedy her mental health struggles.

“I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me,” she recalled. “I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”

Us Weekly reached out to Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski for comment.