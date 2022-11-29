Being vulnerable. Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about how her emotions can affect her physically.

“I think trauma lives in the body,” the model, 31, shared during her Tuesday, November 21, episode of her “High Low” podcast with her guest Mia Khalifa. “That’s been my experience. … When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight. I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary.”

The My Body author clarified that she has since gained the weight back. Ratajkowski also noted that the weight loss was “a huge game-changer” for her as she now she knows how to tell when she is happy.

The past year has not been the easiest for the supermodel. Us Weekly confirmed in September that the Gone Girl actress filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid reports that he cheated. Ratajkowski and the producer, 35, share son Sylvester, who was born in March 2021.

Since their split, the I Feel Pretty star has been candid about getting back out into the dating world. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in October, she revealed she was going on dates but had not joined any dating apps at the moment. “But give me time!” she joked.

One month later, Us confirmed that Ratajkowski had started dating Pete Davidson. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively told Us in early November, adding that the pair were “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

The couple were first photographed together in November. They later attended a New York Knicks game and were seated next to Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Jordin Sparks.

In November 2021, the We Are Your Friends actress gushed over the SNL alum, 29, while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome,” she said. “Like, he looks good, he’s great.”

“I think you’re being a little mean. I think Pete’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive,” Ratajkowski told Meyers, adding that the King of Staten Island star’s “good relationship with his mother” was another appealing quality.

At the time, Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, but the twosome split in August after being together for less than a year.