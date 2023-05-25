Adding more context to the drama. Vanderpump Rules fans got even more surprises if they tuned into Peacock’s extended version of the season 10 reunion.

In the longer addition of part 1 of the reunion, which started streaming on Thursday, May 25, Tom Sandoval explained when he originally planned to tell Ariana Madix about his affair with Raquel Leviss, claiming he was going to drop the bomb when season 10 wrapped production.

“I actually had a therapy session and we basically planned on that following Tuesday because we were to fully wrap filming and interviews so she wouldn’t have to [say in] the interviews, ‘Oh, like, we’re here for the sandwich shop’ and talk about that when this had just been told to her,” the TomTom co-owner said.

Later in the episode, Scheana Shay got in on the action when she claimed Raquel said Sandoval made a move on the former beauty queen shortly after her split from James Kennedy.

“Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella — last April [2022] — by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship and he was coming onto her,” the “Good as Gold” artist, 37, recalled hearing from a mutual friend.

The Missouri native, however, denied the accusations, saying, “What are you talking about? That is bulls—t. I did not say that. She did not repeat that.”

Raquel’s personal life was at the center of season 10 following her split from James, 31. She originally was briefly linked to Peter Madrigal and Oliver Saunders before hooking up with Tom Schwartz in August 2022. As the drama played out on screen, Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Ariana had split because of his secret romance with Raquel.

In response to the drama, Raquel issued a public apology to Ariana. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram that same month.

Raquel went on to say that she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices,” she added.

After Us confirmed in April that Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility, Ariana weighed in on where she stands with her costar.

“I mean, I don’t know her,” the Something About Her cofounder said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on May 23. “I realize now I never knew her, but I certainly don’t know her now and I don’t know anyone who does know her. It’s hard to say, but based on what I’ve seen, [she’s] lost and empty. … I don’t really know what’s going on.”

The Florida native previously said she has no plans to forgive Sandoval or Raquel. “No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times on May 18 when asked whether she was “open to filming with” Sandoval and Leviss for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Scroll down for the biggest bombshells from the extended version of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — and tune in every Thursday as the new additions drop on Peacock: