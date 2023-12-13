Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney‘s relationship is … complicated.

Shay and Maloney met in 2013 when they joined the original cast of the Bravo reality series. While the friends dealt with ups and downs throughout their relationship, things took a turn for the worse when Maloney and ex-husband Tom Schwartz called it quits in March 2022.

A few months after Maloney filed for divorce, Schwartz kissed their costar Raquel Leviss at Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022. Maloney, who was not in attendance for the nuptials, accused Shay of encouraging the kiss.

Maloney and Shay’s feud seemingly calmed down after news of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Leviss came to light in March 2023. Amid the drama, the pair banded together to support Ariana Madix, who ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.

Keep scrolling to see Shay and Maloney’s ups and downs: