Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Tom Schwartz Drama, Birthday Party Fights and More

By
Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney's Ups and Downs Over the Years
10
CraSH/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney‘s relationship is … complicated.

Shay and Maloney met in 2013 when they joined the original cast of the Bravo reality series. While the friends dealt with ups and downs throughout their relationship, things took a turn for the worse when Maloney and ex-husband Tom Schwartz called it quits in March 2022.

A few months after Maloney filed for divorce, Schwartz kissed their costar Raquel Leviss at Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies in August 2022. Maloney, who was not in attendance for the nuptials, accused Shay of encouraging the kiss.

Maloney and Shay’s feud seemingly calmed down after news of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Leviss came to light in March 2023. Amid the drama, the pair banded together to support Ariana Madix, who ended her nine-year relationship with Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.

Serious Skincare

Deal of the Day

Score Serious Savings on This Makeup Remover and Lash Conditioner Duo View Deal

Keep scrolling to see Shay and Maloney’s ups and downs:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Katie Maloney Bio

Katie Maloney
Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss James Kennedy The Way They Were

Raquel Leviss
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Stassi and Brittany’s Ongoing Drama

Scheana Shay
Stassi Schroeder Has Been Crying Angry Over Pump Rules Firing

Stassi Schroeder
Tom Schwartz Bio

Tom Schwartz
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!