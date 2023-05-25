The bombshells just keep dropping. Scheana Shay claimed Raquel Leviss told an unnamed mutual friend that Tom Sandoval hit on her nearly a year before their affair came to light.

During Peacock’s extended version of part 1 of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which started streaming on Thursday, May 25, unaired footage showed a conversation between Scheana, 37, and Ariana Madix where they discussed Raquel’s past claims about her history with Sandoval, 40.

“Apparently in April [2022], [Raquel] told this person that at Coachella — after you went to sleep — they were in the hot tub,” the “Good as Gold” artist told Ariana, 37, in a scene from the season 10 finale, which wasn’t originally featured. “[Sandoval] made a comment to her and was like, ‘So, you know, like, Ariana and I are, like, open, right?’ And that he started coming on to her at f—king Coachella. Telling her, ‘We’re open.'”

After the previously unseen footage was shown to the cast, Scheana told Andy Cohen to ask Raquel about her alleged comments. (The model watched the first part of the reunion from a trailer due to her temporary restraining order against Scheana.)

“Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella — last April — by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship and he was coming onto her,” Scheana added.

The TomTom co-owner, 40, denied the story happened. “What are you talking about? That is bulls—t. I did not say that. She did not repeat that,” he said.

Ariana, 37, for her part, questioned whether Raquel would tell the truth after Sandoval had been “coaching her” about their story. “She’s going to say whatever he’s been coaching her to say,” the Something About Her cofounder added.

News of Raquel and Sandoval’s affair first broke in March when Us Weekly confirmed the bar owner’s split from Ariana after nearly a decade. The former beauty pageant contestant and Sandoval both issued public apologies to Ariana amid the drama.

Before the reunion started to air on Bravo, the Florida native shed some light on past rumors that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship.

“Apparently, Rachel told a mutual friend that she thought me and Tom were in an open relationship because apparently he told her that at one point and then when that got brought up [to him], he was like, ‘Absolutely not, I never said that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you should probably take that up with your little f–king girlfriend,” she said on the Tuesday, May 23, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “There was, like, a kernel of something that was planted somewhere that turned into something.”

Ariana went on to share the suspicions she had about the Missouri native being intimate with Raquel under the same roof.

“I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f–ked her,” she alleged. “There were times where I would go up to bed or whatever because it’s late and I have a life and a career and responsibilities, and you know, 28-year-old failed pageant queens don’t. … And that’s fine, if you weren’t f–king my boyfriend also at the same time.”

For the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor, there are no plans to forgive either Sandoval or Raquel.

“I mean, I don’t know her. I realize now I never knew her, but I certainly don’t know her now and I don’t know anyone who does know her. It’s hard to say, but based on what I’ve seen, [she’s] lost and empty,” she said before sharing her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend. “It’s now hard for me to look back at nine years and if I tell myself he’s a pathological liar, then it means that the last nine years of my life were potentially a lie.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion will continue on Bravo Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.