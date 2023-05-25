Not over yet. The drama was front and center as the Vanderpump Rules cast reunited to discuss season 10 amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal.

During a one-on-one conversation with Andy Cohen, Ariana Madix opened up about why she was more affected by Raquel’s involvement in the affair.

“We all know men are trash. But I trust my girlfriends and for someone to be so ingratiated in my life as my friend — how can someone be as close to me and [then do that]? With a guy I almost expect it. But I can’t imagine doing it one of my friends,” the Something About Her cofounder, 37, said as the Bravo reunion kicked off a three-part special on Wednesday, May 24.

Ariana went on to warn the host, 54, that Sandoval, 40, would be preparing his “matching answers” with Raquel, 28. “He is desperate. He will throw anything at the wall right now hoping it will stick. … He coached me on [how to look good on the show] the same way he is coaching Rachel,” she added. “They have to get their lies right and their story.”

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which started airing in February, originally focused on the former beauty pageant contestant’s growing connection with Tom Schwartz following his split from Katie Maloney. As new episodes aired, Us Weekly confirmed off screen in March that Sandoval had called it quits with Ariana after nearly a decade of dating due to his secret romance with Raquel.

At the time, Sandoval and Raquel issued individual apologies to the Florida native on social media. Ariana, for her part, took a brief online break before sending a thank you message to everyone who supported her during the major life change.

“When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone,” she captioned an Instagram post in March. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

After the trio came face to face to tape the reunion, Us confirmed that Raquel entered a mental health facility amid the drama.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from the California native’s rep read in April, which clarified that Raquel was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Sandoval, who has since confirmed that he isn’t currently dating Raquel, later offered an update on her decision to seek treatment. “Raquel is in a mental facility,” the Missouri native told TMZ that same month. “Whether she decides to tell you where that is after the fact — that’s where Raquel is. No visitors, no friends, no family, no phone, no nothing.”

Viewers were offered a glimpse at Sandoval and Raquel’s dynamic in the season 10 finale, which featured footage from days after the scandal made headlines. Before the reunion aired, Ariana made it clear where she stands with her ex-boyfriend and former friend.

“I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times on May 18, when asked whether she was “open to filming with” Sandoval and Raquel for season 11. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

