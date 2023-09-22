Sophie Turner is officially a member of Taylor Swift‘s squad.

Turner, 27, and Swift, 33, stepped out together for the second time in one week, dining at Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City on Thursday, September 21. The dynamic duo were joined by Swift’s close pals Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

For the night out in Lower Manhattan, Swift donned a black off-the-shoulder top and khaki trousers, teaming the look with black heels and a black purse. Turner, for her part, held a brightly colored Louis Vuitton bag and threw a plain white T-shirt over a dress.

Turner and Swift were spotted at dinner together two nights prior, meeting up at Via Carota before late-night drinks at Temple Bar. The women were photographed walking arm in arm on Tuesday, September 19.

Turner has been seen on several girls’ nights since splitting from husband Joe Jonas (who also counts Swift as one of his famous exes). Us Weekly confirmed on September 5 that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage.

In a joint statement issued via Instagram on September 6, Jonas and Turner asserted that the decision to end their relationship was made “mutually” and “amicably.” Turner, however, alleged in a lawsuit filed on Thursday that she learned about her own breakup in the press.

Turner claimed in court documents that the pair’s split “happened very suddenly” after an argument on August 15. “On or about Sept. 1, 2023, [Jonas] filed a divorce case against [Turner] in Florida. On or about Sept. 5, 2023, [Turner] found out through the media that [Jonas] had filed for divorce,” her lawsuit claimed.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed daughter Willa one year later. They welcomed a second daughter in 2022, but her name has not been revealed.

Turner is suing Jonas for the alleged wrongful detainment of their children in the U.S. despite her claims they agreed in December 2022 to make England their “forever home.” According to Turner’s filing, the now-estranged couple even purchased property in the English countryside after selling their Miami residence.

Turner further accused Jonas of refusing to return their daughters’ passports so they could visit her in the U.K. Per Turner, a “temporary arrangement” was made for Willa and her sister to join Jonas on the road throughout the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour, which kicked off on August 12, while Turner filmed the show Joan overseas. Turner agreed to the setup “with hesitation,” per the docs.

Jonas responded to the allegations in a lengthy statement via his rep on Thursday. “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids,” the statement noted. “They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable coparenting setup.”

According to the rep, Jonas would “be in violation of” a court order served in Florida — where he initially filed for divorce — if he returns the kids’ passports to Turner. “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the statement continued.

As the bombshell lawsuit made headlines, attorney Neama Rahmani — who isn’t associated with the case — broke down the former couple’s next steps in an exclusive interview with Us. “It really comes down to: What is the home state? And each state is a little bit different, but it’s usually where the children have resided during the six months prior to filing that divorce petition,” he explained. “In this particular case, it seems like the home state is Florida. So, Joe has the upper hand here.”

Rahmani predicted that Turner is hoping for “a favorable court and a favorable judge,” but the Florida order is cut and dry. “This is a standard order whenever there is a family law petition filed and there’s a dispute over custody,” he told Us. “You can’t take the children out of state, and you certainly can’t take them out of the country.”