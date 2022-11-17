Things just keep getting better. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating.

“I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” the chef, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17, alongside a selfie of himself and the advertising executive. Harrington, for his part, opted for a more sentimental caption to his post, writing that he and Porowski are “officially together until we look like [zombies],” along with the hashtag “#engaged.”

The Canada native’s news was met with excitement from his costars, with Bobby Berk gushing that he was “so damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! 😭😭😭😭.” Karamo Brown echoed those sentiments in the comments of Porowski’s post, writing, “Yessssssssss!!!! So excited for you two! This is amazing.” After Tan France jokingly volunteered to be the “wedding selfie-photographer” on the big day, Jonathan Van Ness added that he was “already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

While it’s unclear when the reality TV personality and Harrington began dating, the couple shared photos from their vacation in October 2019. “There were 12 where I was ready but alas you get this,” the businessman wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a shirtless selfie that Porowski took at the beach. Later that month, he shared a photo of them dressed as undead Blockbuster employees for Halloween, a look that he commemorated in his engagement post.

In November 2019, Porowski shared a sweet photo of him and Harrington celebrating Thanksgiving together, which pal Gigi Hadid celebrated with six exclamation points and a smiley-face emoji. “Farmsgiving,” he wrote at the time. Us Weekly confirmed that the twosome were a couple in December of that year.

Prior to Harrington, Porowski dated art director Joey Krietemeyer for more than seven years. During a February 2018 interview with GQ, the cookbook author revealed that his then-boyfriend played a role in helping him come out to his father. “[My father] made a comment driving me to the airport that I certainly lead a very discreet life. … Because I was living with Joey, my boyfriend now, I wrote my father a very short email: ‘You brought this up. I think it’s time I tell you: I love. I am loved. His name is Joey, and we live together.’ That was it,” he recalled.

In October 2018, Us confirmed that the pair had called it quits earlier that year. “Antoni and Joey broke up months ago,” a source told Us at the time. “It was very amicable. They’re still friends. It was a clean split.”

Shortly after the split, Brown, 42, revealed that the Antoni in the Kitchen author was in good spirits. “Antoni’s just happy in his life,” he told Us exclusively in October 2018. “He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So I just love that he’s happy.”