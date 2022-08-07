Bobby Berk is just like Us! The Queer Eye star may be a Netflix sensation, but his everyday life is all about work and quality time with his loved ones.

Berk, 40, who is an interior designer and author, not only works as the home renovation expert on his hit reality series but is also a business owner himself. The Texas native owns Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, which specializes in interior design services. The TV personality exclusively dished about his routine in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Every morning, Berk begins his day by focusing on his pearly whites. “My husband Dewey Do is an oral surgeon, so we put a huge emphasis on our oral care routine,” Berk told Us.

The interior designer, who tied the knot with husband Do in 2012, then moves straight into taking care of the head of the household — mini labradoodle Bimini.

“Taking care of [my dog] Bimini is a top priority,” Berk told Us, noting that within minutes of waking up, the pup “is ready to eat and then play ball for about an hour.”

After Bimini gets her workout, it’s time for Berk to focus on his own physical fitness. The design expert meets up in the late morning hours with his personal trainer and chef Zach Morgan — someone the Texas native doesn’t take for granted.

“I feel so lucky to have someone who helps me keep my health in check,” Berk said of the fitness guru, whose been working with the reality star since before the coronavirus pandemic.

After a long day at the office, Berk finally finds time for his favorite thing – spending time with his hubby.

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, enjoy going on long hikes together. In June 2020, Berk shared with Us that he and the surgeon take advantage of warm evenings for sunset walks while living in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

One month prior, Berk had previously revealed to Us that he and Do were working on scheduling more bonding time with each other. “I keep trying to get him to not work anymore,” he joked, but “we do more date nights at home. That’s my favorite. We watch a lot of documentaries!”

Two years later, the lovebirds are still focused on taking time to be with each other — especially at the end of the day. “We take this time to unwind, unplug and reconnect. It’s a perfect way to slow down,” the Masked Singer alum shared with Us in August.

