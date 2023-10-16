Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one step closer to finalizing a custody agreement for their two daughters after reaching a temporary solution earlier this month.

“They’re going to see how this arrangement works out and then make a final decision on the permanent solution, but for now, they can relax,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, confirmed on October 10 that they had reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, which will extend through the end of this year.

The insider tells Us that the estranged couple “are so thankful that they were able to come to a mutual agreement” about the kids.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September after four years of marriage. Their split quickly became contentious when the Game of Thrones alum sued her ex, requesting that their daughters return to the U.K. She claimed the girls — who hold dual citizenship — were being wrongfully detained in the United States.

At the time, a rep for Jonas referred to the lawsuit as an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending” in a statement shared to Us.

However, instead of going to trial, the former couple were quick to find a solution.

“Although it’s a temporary custody agreement at the moment, Sophie and Joe both realize this could have been a much more long, drawn-out process,” the source adds. “So, they’re feeling relieved they were able to find some common ground and compromise on this issue for the time being.”

Jonas and Turner are now looking forward to the future.

“With the holidays right around the corner, they can enjoy this special time with their children and not worry about the custody arrangements,” the source tells Us.

Last week, Us confirmed that Turner and Jonas believe an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.” Court documents revealed that they will share custody of their daughters through the holiday season with Jonas taking them for Thanksgiving and Turner having them for Christmas. The agreement will end on January 7, 2024.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the former couple shared in a statement to Us on October 10. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

A separate source told Us on October 13 that Turner and Jonas are “on the path to healing and to being healthy coparents” following their split.

“They’re both on the same page,” the insider added. “It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward.”