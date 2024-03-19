Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ messy divorce battle isn’t over quite yet.

Turner’s lawyers reportedly filed paperwork in Miami-Dade County, Florida, asking that the former couple’s divorce case be “reactivated” following the expiration of their temporary custody agreement in January, according to court documents obtained by People on Monday, March 18.

Turner, 28, and Jonas, 34, began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year. They quietly tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 and held a second wedding ceremony in France one month later. The pair welcomed daughters Willa and Delphine in July 2020 and July 2022, respectively.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after sparking split speculation by ditching their wedding rings earlier that month. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Related: Breaking Down Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Divorce, Custody Battle VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s divorce came as a shock to fans — and things quickly turned messy. Jonas and Turner were married for four years before news broke of their split in September 2023. The former couple previously welcomed daughter Willa in 2020 and another baby girl in 2022, […]

Despite their initial sentiments, the divorce soon turned ugly as Turner sued Jonas, claiming that he was wrongfully detaining their daughters in New York City after previously agreeing to move to England. (Jonas denied the allegations at the time.) Elsewhere in the lawsuit, Turner alleged that their separation “happened very suddenly” following an August 2023 argument.

In October 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Jonas and Turner reached a temporary custody arrangement concerning their daughters that would last through January. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the two were “on the path to healing” and “both on the same page” after working through their issues. “It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward.”

The insider added that Jonas and Turner had an “amicable” conversation, which “triggered a quicker resolution” with the custody dispute. “They did it for the kids’ sake and didn’t want to drag it out.”

Related: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorces: From Johnny and Amber to Erika and Tom Throughout their time in the spotlight, some A-listers — including Brad Pitt, Britney Spears, Madonna and Tom Cruise, among others — have found themselves involved in pretty messy divorces. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized their divorce in 2017, but their relationship drama continued on with a nasty court battle after they’ve both accused each other of verbal and […]

The exes have both moved on since their split. Turner has been linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson since October 2023, with a source telling Us in January that their relationship was “getting fairly serious.”

Jonas, for his part, was first spotted with model Stormi Bree in January. “He’s putting himself out there,” an insider revealed at the time. “Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”