Sophie Turner’s relationship with Peregrine Pearson is “getting fairly serious” after just a few months together, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“They had an immediate spark when they first started dating,” the insider says, sharing that “things have only grown closer between them since” their initial fall 2023 connection.

Turner, 27, “never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly,” the source tells Us, noting the Game of Thrones alum “couldn’t help but fall” for Pearson, 29, for a variety of reasons.

“Of course, the physical attraction is there,” the insider teases. “But Perry treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her.”

Turner and Pearson have mutual friends in common, which the actress “loves” because it allows her to have “a level of familiarity with him that makes her feel comfortable,” the source continues. “Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier,” the insider adds.

Turner was first linked to Pearson in late October 2023 when they were reportedly spotted kissing during the Rugby World Cup final in Paris. Turner’s budding romance came one month after she and Joe Jonas announced their split in September 2023.

Us confirmed that same month that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. Turner and Jonas claimed in a joint statement that the separation was a “united decision.” They soon became embroiled in a messy custody battle over their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months.

Turner sued Jonas in September 2023, claiming that her estranged husband was prohibiting her from letting their girls travel to her home country of England. The following month, the exes reached a temporary custody agreement, which allowed the kids to go between their parents’ residences in the U.S. and the U.K.

Both Turner and Jonas have since reentered the dating pool. “Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2023, noting that the British actress “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

At the time, the insider said things were “still fairly new,” but Turner was “really happy” with the romance’s progression. Earlier this month, Turner seemingly confirmed her relationship with Pearson, who is an English aristocrat, by posting several photos with him during a ski trip.

Jonas sparked romance speculation of his own earlier this month after he was seen at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with model Stormi Bree.

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”