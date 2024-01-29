Sophie Turner took her relationship with rumored boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson to the next level.

Turner, 27, shared moments from a ski trip with Pearson, 29, and more friends via Instagram on Monday, January 29. In the snaps, she flipped off the camera while the aristocrat sat next to her on a ski lift. In another image, she posed with her friends while leaning against Pearson, who wrapped his arm around her.

Elsewhere in the carousel of pics, Turner was seen dancing in a bar, laying in snow and rocking a bikini while enjoying an indoor pool.

“Jägerbomb anyone?” she captioned the post.

Turner and Pearson were first seen together in October 2023, one month after she announced her split from Joe Jonas. That month, they were reportedly seen kissing and chatting while attending the Rugby World Cup final together in Paris.

Two months later, the pair were seen getting cozy while taking a stroll through London.

Last month, a source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about Turner’s relationship with Pearson. “Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe,” the insider said, noting that she “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

The source added that Turner has “become progressively closer” with Pearson over time. “Things are still fairly new, but she’s really happy with how things are moving along,” the insider told Us.

The source noted it was “too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential” but added that “things might be headed that way.”

Turner and Jonas, 34, called it quits in September 2023 after four years of marriage. “We have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the former couple shared in a joint social media statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” (The parents share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months.)

Following their split, Turner sued Jonas in September 2023, claiming Jonas was prohibiting her from taking their daughters to her native country, England.

In October 2023, they reached a temporary agreement that their kids will split time between the U.S. and the U.K.

Since filing for divorce, Joe has continued to travel with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour. The brothers concluded the 2023 portion of their tour last month and will return to the stage on Thursday, February 22, to perform in Manila, Philippines.