The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Us Didn’t See Coming in 2023

Biggest Celeb Splits 2023
This past year had Us questioning whether love is even real after a months-long onslaught of celebrity breakups.

One of the first shocking splits that took the world by storm in 2023 was Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Vanderpump Rules stars broke up after nearly a decade of dating once Madix learned that Sandoval was having an affair with costar Raquel Leviss. News of the affair soon took over the internet, and thus Scandoval was born.

“This situation made me realize that I can do hard things,” Madix exclusively told Us Weekly in October after being named Us’ first Reality Star of the Year. “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.”

Later in the year, love died again as news broke that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quits after four years of marriage. Us confirmed in September that Jonas filed for divorce and stated his marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read a joint statement from the pair shared via Instagram that same month. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Keep scrolling to see which 2023 breakups made Us wonder whether love is dead:

