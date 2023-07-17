Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have called it quits after seven years of marriage.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo told Page Six in a joint statement on Monday, July 17. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, tied the knot in November 2015. The pair got engaged nearly one year earlier after dating for just six months.

In March, the twosome walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Hollywood. Three months earlier, Vergara gave a loving shout-out to her husband on his birthday. “Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 ,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “It’s going to be an amazing 2023 for you.”

Earlier this month, Manganiello shared a birthday message for Vergara via Instagram. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he captioned a blurry throwback photo of himself and his wife.

Commenters quickly began speculating about the missive in the comments section, wondering why Manganiello hadn’t posted a more gushing tribute to Vergara. “Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia’ … not even ‘My love, My beloved wife,'” one Instagram user wrote. Another social media sleuth added, “Something is off. Cold message for her and has two stories about his dog’s birthday. And sofia has not even said thank you.”

Over the next several days, Vergara shared tons of photos from a vacation to Italy, but Manganiello wasn’t visible in any of the snaps she posted on the grid. On July 10, her actual birthday, Vergara had dinner at Capri’s Ristorante da Paolino, where waiters serenaded her as she blew out the candles on her cake. “So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!” she captioned one set of photos from the dinner.

Days later, Vergara shared another set of photos from the trip that showed her enjoying dinner with a friend in Ravello. “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them,” she wrote on Saturday, July 15.

Hours before announcing her split, Vergara posted several snaps of herself in a blue leopard-print bathing suit, drinking water on a sunny patio. “Last days of vacay!” she wrote. “Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!”

Manganiello, meanwhile, most recently posted about the SAG-AFTRA strike, sharing an image of a fist raised in solidarity on Thursday, July 13.

Prior to meeting Manganiello, Vergara was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. The former couple share son Manolo, 31.