I wanna do bad things with you! True Blood hooked fans in with its dark depiction of vampire life in Bon Temps, Louisiana, in 2008, and its pull is still felt by many of the show’s fans today.

From 2008 to 2014, viewers tuned in to see telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) attempt to bridge the gap between the town’s residents and vampire population. She proved that humans could live with supernatural beings based on her continued friendship with Tara (Rutina Wesley) after she turned — and through her own vampire love triangle.

As Sookie juggled Civil War vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer) and his longtime foe Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgard), her police officer brother, Jason Stackhouse (Ryan Kwanten), found himself getting into trouble for his “fangbanger” reputation.

His womanizing ways broke up his best friend Hoyt’s (Jim Parrack) relationship with “baby vamp” Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll) and caused a lot of drama with televangelist Sarah Newlin (Anna Camp).

The series, which lasted seven seasons on HBO, was based on the best-selling Sookie Stackhouse novels by Charlaine Harris.

Throughout its run, fans met other supernatural creatures including werewolf Alcide (Joe Manganiello) and medium Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis). While many townspeople were turned into vampires, some humans managed to come out unscathed, like Arlene (Carrie Preston). Her husband Terry, (Todd Lowe), wasn’t as lucky.

No matter what their fate was onscreen, the cast of the drama became tightknit and had a hard time saying goodbye to the show.

“It was unbelievably emotional,” Skarsgard told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2014. “That show has been such a huge part of my life. I’ve met some really good friends on that set, and there is no doubt that they will remain close friends forever.”

He added: “There’s something about going to a location like that and just having these people as your family, and their families as your family. The last scene I filmed, I was just trying to take it all in and I started crying.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of True Blood has been up to since leaving Bon Temps.