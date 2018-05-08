Nothin’ but love here. Exes Kate Bosworth and Alexander Skarsgard reunited at an afterparty for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, where they not only exchanged pleasantries, but also posed for photos together!

The former flames, who dated for two years before breaking up in 2011, attended Versace’s 2018 Met Gala Afterparty at the Mark Hotel following the event, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Bosworth, 35, and the Big Little Lies star, 41, were in good company, as Donatella Versace, Justin Theroux, Jared Leto, Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman and other stars were also in attendance.

The friendly reunion was a far cry from when the former Straw Dogs costars went to great lengths to avoid each other at the movie’s screening in September 2011, by scheduling their arrivals an hour apart following the announcement of their split in July of that year. Still, a source told Us the breakup was “very mutual” and the actor even sang Bosworth’s praises in an interview while promoting the film. “Kate is such a great actress and she’s so much more than a good-looking Hollywood starlet,” he told BlackBook at the time. “We shared a really special experience on that film.”

The Win a Date With Ted Hamilton actress shared the same sentiment, telling the outlet, “He’s got this rare, wonderful control and stillness that you notice in a lot of old movie stars. I feel incredibly lucky to have had that type of man on this movie.”

The Before I Wake star has since moved on from the Swedish actor. In 2013, she married film director Michael Polish, who she met on the set of 2011’s Big Sur, in an intimate ceremony in Montana. As for the True Blood alum, he was previously linked to Alexa Chung in 2015.

