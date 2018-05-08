Talk about a quick change! The stars arrived in their Sunday best for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, where the theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Inspired by Catholic iconography, celebs rocked opulent gowns and decadent headdresses in honor of the main event, but, when it came time for the afterparties, all bets were off as A-listers left the religious motifs behind and danced the night away in sexy minidresses, cool pantsuits and bold beauty looks.

Take, for instance, the evening’s co-chairs, Amal Clooney and Rihanna, who both traded their show-stopping red carpet looks for more streamlined styles that may have been better for a night out but were no less glam. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, swapped her corset-like gold Versace gown for a bondage-inspired mini that had fewer crosses but managed to be just as binding as her gala dress, and Bella and Gigi Hadid decided they were all about the pants in midriff-baring two-pieces.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite stars in their afterparty looks that proved fashion’s biggest night continued even after the museum doors closed!