Back on? Alexander Skarsgard and ex-girlfriend Alexa Chung sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted together in London.

The former pair, who called it quits in July 2017, tried to keep a low profile as they boarded a Eurotrain together on Sunday, March 4.

“The two seemed happy but a bit tired. They walked through the station holding hands,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “This was late in the morning and they arrived on a Eurotrain. They were quiet and just walked through the station alone.”

According to an insider, Chung typically stays close to her previous partners. “Alexa is always friends with her exes. She’s always cool with everyone she dates and stays in contact and even will hang out with them after they break up,” the pal says. “She and her other exes have hung out after they break up and [Skarsgard] is no exception. They still text each other all the time and met up when they were in the same city.”

The notoriously private couple dated for nearly two years before their split. E! News reported at the time that conflicting schedules caused the model and the True Blood alum to go their separate ways.

Scroll down to see photos of Skarsgard and Chung reuniting!