Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage.

Turner-Smith, 37, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Their date of separation was listed as September 13.

Per the court documents, Turner-Smith is looking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter and wants to take spousal support off the table.

Speculation that the pair were on the rocks began in September when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jackson and Turner-Smith no longer followed each other on Instagram. At the time, the twosome had each posted an ad featuring them as a couple but failed to reference one another in their respective captions. The supposed snubs raised eyebrows after the duo’s long history of interacting on the platform. They later refollowed each other on the social media app.

Related: A Timeline of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith's Whirlwind Romance Still swooning! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith quickly fell head over heels for each other — and their love keeps getting stronger. The Vancouver native and the British actress sparked rumors of a romance after they were “all over each other” at Usher‘s 40th birthday party in October 2018. A source told Us Weekly at […]

However, it seemed that there was no love lost between them as Jackson gushed over Turner-Smith while filming his Paramount+ series Fatal Attraction.

“Josh is the only dude that I’ve met who talks as much about his wife as I do,” his costar Reno Wilson told Us Weekly exclusively this past April. “All we did was talk about our lovely wives, and he has a new baby. And my babies are big. But yeah, we had a lot of fun doing that.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the British actress were first linked in October 2018 when they were seen packing on the PDA during Usher’s 40th birthday party. While Turner-Smith later referred to the night as a “one-night stand” while on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2021, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the duo looked “super smitten” with one another and “danced the whole night.” One month later, they were seen holding hands while out on a casual date in Los Angeles.

The pair soon took their relationship to the next level. In August 2019, the lovebirds were spotted leaving a California courthouse with what appeared to be a marriage license. Just three months later, the After Yang star was spotted donning a diamond ring on her left hand while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film Queen & Slim. Jackson, for his part, was seen wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

In December 2019, Us broke the news that the two had secretly tied the knot and were expecting their first child. A source exclusively revealed to Us at the time that the Canada native was “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

The couple went on to regularly document their pregnancy and marriage journeys via social media. They would often playfully tease each other, with Turner-Smith even taking videos of Jackson sleeping and joking about being a diehard Pacey Witter fan.

In March 2019, the Dr. Death actor revealed that his wife’s due date was approaching, telling E! News: “The whole process has been amazing and now I’m just ready to meet my baby girl.”

One month later, Us confirmed that Turner-Smith gave birth to their daughter, and that “both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Related: Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings Star-crossed lovers! Ever wonder how celebrity couples like Brangelina, Tom and Gisele, and the Beckhams first met? Whether it was through mutual friends or at work, check out their love story beginnings here!

Jackson gave a touching tribute to the Last Ship alum on her first Mother’s Day in May 2020. “Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for being the light that you are,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Four months later, Turner-Smith gushed to Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine about how much she adored her beau. “I’m really in love with my husband,” she said. “That might be weird for people, but I’m doing a pretty good job of not shouting that from the rooftops as much as I would like to. He’s a really amazing dude.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits To the next chapter. Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed […]

Jackson and Turner-Smith’s whirlwind romance came two years after the Affair alum was left “heartbroken” by his split from Diane Kruger. While the couple dated for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2016, an insider revealed to Us in March 2018 that the Mighty Ducks star’s heart was healed by Turner-Smith. “[Jodie] is a really sweet person. It’s a good match,” the source said.