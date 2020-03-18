Joshua Jackson Is ‘Ready to Meet’ His and Jodie Turner-Smith’s Baby Girl

The final stretch! Joshua Jackson can’t wait to meet his and Jodie Turner-Smith’s daughter.

“The whole process has been amazing and now I’m just ready to meet my baby girl,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, told E! News on Tuesday, March 17.

The Little Fires Everywhere star admitted he’s worried about welcoming their first child amid the coronavirus. “[I’m] anxious because we’re in this particular moment that we’re in right now,” the Canada native explained. “Just interfacing with anything to do with medicine is a little bit anxiety-inducing.”

All things considered, Jackson is “in general, super excited,” telling the outlet: “I can’t wait.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Turner-Smith, 33, is pregnant and married to the actor. “[He is] so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

On Thursday, March 12, Jackson revealed his wife’s due date. “We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” he told Access Hollywood at the time. “The only odd craving [I’ve had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake.”

The Fringe alum reflected on the moment he found out that the Queen & Slim star is expecting, explaining why they chose to find out “together.” Jackson told the outlet: “We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change. This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

The English model made her red carpet baby bump debut at the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London last month. “The #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if I don’t eat every 2.5 hrs I turn into Florence Pugh from the 3rd act of Midsommar — highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive,” the actress tweeted after the February awards show.

She and Jackson first sparked dating rumors in November 2018, obtaining a marriage license nine months later.

