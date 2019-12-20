



Baby on board! Jodie Turner-Smith is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Joshua Jackson, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Us broke the news on Friday, December 20, that the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the actress, 33, had tied the knot. Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

Dating rumors between the two began in November 2018 when the couple were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. A source told Us that they attended Usher’s 40th birthday party together the previous month and “were all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”

While the actor was spotted kissing a mystery woman in June, he and Turner-Smith grocery shopped in Calabasas, California, later that same month. In August, they reportedly obtained a marriage license, which is valid for 90 days, and the model was sported with a ring on her finger.

The following month, the English star posted an Instagram video cuddled up in bed with her boyfriend, captioned, “He’s smiling in his sleep tho.” She added in a later upload: “I need to cuddle.”

The pair also professed their “love” for each other in September. “Babe,” the Neon Demon star said in an Instagram Story video, and he replied, “Yes, love?” When his girlfriend told him, “You look amazing, despite having had a fever of 101.8, just last night,” Jackson said, “That is how you can tell you’re in love.”

The Affair star previously dated Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. Following their split, a rep for the exes confirmed to Us that they planned to “remain friends.”

In January 2018, the Welcome to Marwen star told Vulture that their breakup was “a long time coming.” The German actress, who now shares 12-month-old daughter with Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, explained, “We broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”