



Feeling the love! Joshua Jackson’s girlfriend, Jodie Turner-Smith, gave fans a glimpse at an intimate moment between the lovebirds as they cuddled up in bed together.

“He’s smiling in his sleep tho,” the 32-year-old British model captioned an Instagram Stories video on Tuesday, September 3. The 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum was shown sleeping behind Turner-Smith, who smiled brightly in the cute clip.

The Neon Demon star’s quick clip was joined by more videos of the duo in bed. However, the posts that followed featured Jackson after he woke up.

“I need to cuddle,” she said in one of the follow-up posts.

The intimate footage comes weeks after the couple reportedly obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles on August 2. At the time, pics published by the Daily Mail showed Jackson and Turner-Smith at the Beverly Hills courthouse.

In California, marriage licenses are valid for 90 days and would have to be repurchased if not used during the set period.

Shortly after news broke about Jackson and Turner-Smith obtaining a marriage license, the Queen & Slim actress posted a cute Instagram Stories clip on August 11 of the Affair star nibbling on her ear.

The next day, Turner-Smith shared a loving picture of the pair staring into each other’s eyes. “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she captioned the snap.

Jackson, meanwhile, jokingly replied, “Still can’t get a ticket to this movie tho 😐.”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in November 2018. At the time, the duo were photographed holding hands as they stepped out in Los Angeles.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple hit Usher’s 40th birthday party together one month before their first public appearance. “They were all over each other,” the insider told Us. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Before finding love with Turner-Smith, Jackson dated Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!