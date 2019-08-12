Joshua Jackson Cuddles With Jodie Turner-Smith After Marriage License News





Taking a bite out of love! Joshua Jackson playfully nibbled on girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith’s ear in an Instagram Stories clip the Queen & Slim actress posted on Sunday, August 11, not long after the duo reportedly got a marriage license.

Turner-Smith, 30, posted the clip as she and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, enjoyed an outdoor table at the Clarke Cook House restaurant in Newport, Rhode Island. “That’s actually not much better,” Jackson says in the video, perhaps referring to the Venezia captain’s hat perched atop his head. Turner-Smith laughs and kisses him on the cheek, and he reciprocates the PDA before turning his attention to her ear.

The following day, the Last Ship alum posted a photo of herself and Jackson looking at each other adoringly at the restaurant. “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she captioned the pic.

On August 2, the couple was spotted at a Beverly Hills courthouse, where they got what appeared to be a marriage license, according to the Daily Mail. A wedding might be coming up soon, since their license would only be valid for 90 days.

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first spotted holding hands in November 2018 after getting close at Usher’s 40th birthday party the month prior. “They were all over each other,” a source told Us Weekly after the party. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Breakup rumors abounded in June after the Fringe actor shared a kiss with a mystery woman at Los Angeles International Airport, but he was photographed getting snuggly with Turner-Smith again a couple of weeks later.

Jackson was previously in a 10-year relationship with Welcome to Marwen actress Diane Kruger, with reps for the former couple confirming their split to Us in July 2016.

