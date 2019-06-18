A new lady in his life? Joshua Jackson was spotted kissing a mystery woman at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, June 13, suggesting his romance with actress Jodie Turner-Smith is over.

The When They See Us actor cozied up with the woman at LAX as he dropped her off following a lunch date, with the rendezvous coming two days after he attended a New York City party with Turner-Smith, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Jackson and the Last Ship star were photographed holding hands in November 2018, one month after they showed PDA at Usher’s 40th birthday party. “They were all over each other,” a source told Us Weekly after the bash. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Prior to his outings with Smith-Turner, the Dawson’s Creek alum was briefly linked to Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, but his most noteworthy relationship to date is his former romance with actress Diane Kruger. He and the Welcome to Marwen star dated for 10 years before they “decided to separate and remain friends” in July 2016, as reps for the former couple told Us at the time.

In December 2016, Jackson reflected on the changing nature of the dating scene. “Things have changed a little bit since [the] last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now,” he told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.’ It’s been quite a big change.”

The actor, whose other screen credits include Fringe and The Mighty Ducks, recently joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. He also starred in the first four seasons of The Affair but will not appear in the Showtime drama’s fifth and final season, which premieres on August 25.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jackson’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!