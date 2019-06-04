The Affair is finally returning. After a dramatic – and quite shocking – wrap to season 4, the Showtime hit is set to return in the summer. However, things may look a bit different.

The fifth season will chronicle the aftermath of Alison’s (Ruth Wilson) shocking death while each character will work to come to terms with the consequences of their choices, realizing in order to change their futures, they must finally face the past. Helen (Maura Tierney) will be involved in an “intoxicating” new affair with a movie star who “offers to give her everything she’s been missing.” While Vik (Omar Metwally) was still alive at the end of season 4, its likely he won’t be around for much of the last season.

Additionally, Noah (Dominic West) will have to swallow his pride and take care of his kids as Helen gets in deep with a new romance. “Just when things seem to have stabilized, a chance encounter with someone from the distant past sets in a motion a sequence of events that brings them both to their knees,” the network revealed.

The season will also feature a shocking turn of events with a massive 20-to-30-year time jump, in order to reveal what Alison and Cole’s (Joshua Jackson) daughter, Joanie, is up to now. Anna Paquin will join the series as the adult Joanie, who will be “piecing together the truth about what happened to her mother, bringing the whole story full circle.”

