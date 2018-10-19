Is ‘The Affair’ Season 5 Losing Another Series Regular?

Luisa out? Filming for season 5 of The Affair is underway, but it’s not yet determined who will actually be appearing. Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays Cole’s wife, Luisa, landed a lead role in CBS’ Surveillance, Deadline reported on Friday, October 19. They added that she will not return as a series regular in the Showtime drama.

However, a show insider confirms to Us Weekly that Moreno’s role in season 5 has not yet been determined as the writing for the season is not completed.

Moreno, 37, joined the show as a recurring guest star in season 2 and was a series regular in seasons 3 and 4. In the season 4 finale, Luisa and Cole (Joshua Jackson) split but he offered to help her apply to become a U.S. citizen and remain married so that she could become Joanie’s legal guardian. Joanie’s mother, Alison Bailey, had died.

Season 5 of The Affair is shaping up to look much different than the first four. At the end of last season, Alison (Ruth Wilson) was murdered. Wilson later revealed she had asked to leave the show but was “not allowed to talk about why.”

In September, multiple reports claimed that Jackson would not be returning as a regular for season 5 and that he “left on very distinct terms.” While Showtime did not comment on the reports, a source told Us at the time that the creative team was still trying to figure out where Cole would go after his “primary love interest had passed.”

Both Jackson and Wilson were series regulars since the show began in 2014. Season 4 also added multiple new characters, including series regular Sanaa Lathan, who will return next season as Jenelle; recurring star Emily Browning, who will also return as Sierra; Omar Metwally as series regular Vik and Ramon Rodriguez as recurring star Ben.

The Affair season 5 is currently in production.

