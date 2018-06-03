Joshua Jackson Is Dating Actress Alyssa Julya Smith

He’s got a new girl! Joshua Jackson is dating Alyssa Julya Smith, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Jackson’s new girlfriend is an actress and is currently a host on Cheddar TV. She previously appeared in movies including 2009’s Couples Retreat and 2015’s Heist.

The Dawson’s Creek alum was previously in a long-term relationship with Diane Kruger. They split in 2016. The actor previously opened up about how much the dating world had changed while he was in the decade-long romance.

“Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now,” Jackson, 39, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2016. “There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.’ It’s been quite a big change.”

He has gained some dating experience since then. Prior to this new relationship with Smith, the actor was spotted out with several women. Jackson was seen kissing a mystery woman over dinner in New York City in March 2017. He was later spotted on a date with model Shafia West in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Kruger, 41, is dating The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. They went public with their romance in March 2017 after they were spotted kissing in NYC. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week, she is now pregnant with the couple’s first child.

The actress opened up about her split from Jackson in an interview with Vulture in January. “This was a long time coming,” Kruger told the publication. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”

“It wasn’t like an urgent, ‘Oh my god, I can’t sleep at night,’ thing,” she said about the sadness she felt following the split. “Actually, it felt liberating because I didn’t have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else.”

E! was the first to report Jackson’s new relationship.

