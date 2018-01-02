When Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson ended their decade-long relationship in 2016, the couple released a brief statement explaining they had decided to separate and remain friends. Now more than a year later, Kruger is sharing more details.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the German-born actress, 41, revealed she and Jackson, 39, didn’t have a blow-up fight and suddenly part ways. “This was a long time coming,” Kruger told Vulture. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”

Though Kruger was sad, “it wasn’t like an urgent, ‘Oh my god, I can’t sleep at night,’ thing,” she told Vulture. “Actually, it felt liberating because I didn’t have to worry about that anymore, so I could immerse myself 100 percent into something else.” That something else was the German-language movie In the Fade — a role for which she won best actress at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“Nobody came to visit me, I didn’t have to worry about anything else but this,” she said of shooting the film as a single woman. Asked if she missed the support system, Kruger replied: “I didn’t want one. It’s a distraction.”

Jackson publicly congratulated Kruger on winning at Cannes back in May. “Yes she Cannes,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote in an Instagram post. “Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I’m over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took ‘em so long! CONGRATULATIONS, Josh.”

Kruger is currently dating The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus. They went public with their romance in March 2017 when they were spotted making out in New York City.

