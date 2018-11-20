Cue the excitement! Buzz about Joshua Jackson having a new lady in his life swirled on Monday, November 19, after he stepped out hand-in-hand with Jodie Turner-Smith in Los Angeles.

The pair appeared to be full-on coupled up as they strolled down the street holding hands and laughing. Jackson, 40, wore shorts and a T-shirt, while the 32-year-old actress looked flawless in ripped jeans and a casual yellow sweatshirt, which she paired with leopard print flats.

A source told Us Weekly that the two were previously spotted out together in October at Delilah while celebrating Usher’s 40th birthday. “They were all over each other,” the insider dished. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Scroll down to find out more about Jackson’s rumored new love interest!

She Appeared on TNT’s The Last Ship

Turner-Smith portrayed Sergeant Azima Kandie in the hit drama series from 2017 to 2018. “Sooooo EXCITED to finally tell you all that I’ve joined the baddest team on TV– @TheLastShipTNT!!!” she revealed in an Instagram post in November 2016. “HONOURED to have the opportunity to pay homage to the real heroines & heroes in the armed forces across the globe & THRILLED to be kicking butt alongside these absolute legends 😁 STAY TUNED!!! So much more to come…”

She Was Featured in a Campaign for Jessica Alba’s Honest Company

“Our differences are beautiful,” she wrote alongside a picture with Alba and two other women in July 2016. “Honestly. 💜thank you @jessicaalba for including all this melanin in @honest_beauty.”

She’s an Animal Lover — and Has Two Adorable Chow Dogs!

Turner-Smith is no stranger to showing off her four-legged friends on social media. The actress often poses with her pet pals outdoors, including in a gorgeous holiday post with her pups. “Seasons Greetings from my family to yours 💞#WinterInLosAngeles #BrotherTheChow #TuesdayTheChow,” she captioned the snap.

She’s a Strong Woman

Turner-Smith isn’t afraid to show off her strength. The model has documented multiple workouts on Instagram that include boxing. “You don’t want to catch these hands!!!” she wrote in October 2017. “Getting stronger day by day… especially when @actorjohnlewis makes me put the gloves on at the END of a tough workout! now please excuse me while I go pass out”

She’s Family-Oriented

The Neon Demon star often brags on her brood, including her dad, grandfather and cousins, including in an August post that she captioned, “family. first. forever.”

