Joshua Jackson appears to have a new lady in his life! The Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted holding hands with actress Jodie Turner-Smith on Monday, November 19, sparking dating speculation.

The two were all smiles as they stepped out in Los Angeles and looked to enjoy each other’s company while they shared a few laughs. Jackson, 40, and Turner-Smith, 32, both looked casual with The Last Ship star in a yellow Champion sweatshirt, ripped jeans, leopard print flats and tiny, white sunglasses.

Jackson, for his part, wore blue shorts and a T-shirt, and clutched a to-go coffee cup. During their outing, Turner-Smith ditched her sweatshirt for a white short sleeve as her new beau held tight to her hand.

A source told Us Weekly the pair attended Usher’s 40th birthday party together at Delilah on October 14. “They were all over each other,” the insider added. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Earlier this year, Jackson was briefly linked to Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith. A source confirmed to Us in June that the Mighty Ducks actor and Smith were dating.

Prior to Turner-Smith and Julya Smith, Jackson was in a long-term relationship with Diane Kruger, whom he dated for 10 years before splitting in July 2016.

“Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends,” reps for the former couple told Us at the time.

Later that year, Jackson opened up about how much has changed when it comes to dating since he’d last been single over a decade ago.

“Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in December 2016. “There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.’ It’s been quite a big change.”

