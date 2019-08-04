Taking the next step. Things between Joshua Jackson and girlfriend Jodie Turner-Smith appear to be heating up!

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, and the Last Ship actress, 32, were seen at a Beverly Hills courthouse on Friday, August 2, in photos published by the Daily Mail. The website reports that the pair got what appeared to be a marriage license that they carried out of the building in a yellow envelope. The license is valid for 90 days.

Jackson wore a V-neck T-shirt and light jeans for the outing, while Turner-Smith donned a cropped blue T-shirt, jeans and a straw hat.

The couple’s show of togetherness comes almost two months after the When They See Us actor was spotted kissing a mystery woman at Los Angeles International Airport.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Jackson was seen cozying up to the woman as he dropped her off after a lunch date on June 13. The lip lock came two days after he attended a party in NYC with Turner-Smith.

The Affair alum and Turner-Smith were first spotted showing PDA at Usher’s 40th birthday party in October 2018. “They were all over each other,” a source told Us. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”

They have since been photographed together a number of times and were seen with their arms around each other’s waists while grocery shopping in Calabasas, California, on June 30.

Prior to dating the Nightflyers actress, Jackson was in a 10-year relationship with Diane Kruger. They split in July 2016 and she moved on with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November 2018.

