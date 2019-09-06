



How romantic! As Jodie Turner-Smith praised her boyfriend Joshua Jackson for combatting a fever, the Dawson’s Creek alum returned the favor by confessing his “love” for her.

“Babe,” Turner-Smith, 32, said in an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, September 5, to which Jackson, 41, looked up from his phone to reply with a smile: “Yes, love?”

“You look amazing, despite having had a fever of 101.8, just last night,” she noted of her beau. To this, Jackson quipped: “That is how you can tell you’re in love.”

The couple’s display of affection follows intimate footage the British model-actress shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 3. In the clips, Turner-Smith and Jackson were shown cuddling up close in bed together.

“He’s smiling in his sleep tho,” she captioned on video, which showed the Affair star sleeping peacefully behind Turner-Smith. Jackson was awake in the two video posts that followed, as the Neon Demon actress said “I need to cuddle” in one of the updates.

Dating rumors between Jackson and Turner-Smith first surfaced in November 2018, when the pair were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. A source told Us Weekly that they attended Usher’s 40th birthday party together in October of that year, noting that the pair “were all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith reportedly obtained a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse on August 2. In California, the document is valid for 90 days after purchase.

“This was a long time coming,” the German-born actress, 43, told Vulture of their breakup in January 2018. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”

Kruger’s since moved on with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and the couple welcomed a daughter in November 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!