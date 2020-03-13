The final stretch! Joshua Jackson revealed his pregnant wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s due date just weeks ahead of their little one’s arrival.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” the actor, 41, told Access Hollywood in a Thursday, March 12, interview. “The only odd craving [I’ve had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum went on to say that “Mother Nature” told him and the actress, 33, that they are expecting. “We found out together,” the Canadian star said. “We kind of had an inkling. Cycles change. This was literally the most joyous moment of my life. She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off a couple days before taking a test so we could do it together.”

Turner-Smith confirmed in February that she is pregnant with a baby girl, and her husband wasn’t surprised by the sex reveal. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he explained on Thursday. “It was more about her curiosity.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and the Queen & Slim star tied the knot and are expecting their first child. Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

The pregnant star debuted her baby bump at the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London two months later. She cradled her baby bump in a yellow Gucci dress with a halter neck.

Turner-Smith joked about her pregnancy symptoms that night, tweeting, “The #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if I don’t eat every 2.5 hrs I turn into Florence Pugh from the 3rd act of Midsommar— highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive.”

She and Jackson first sparked dating speculation in November 2018 and obtained a marriage license nine months later. The Affair alum was previously in a relationship with Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016.