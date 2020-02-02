Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning yellow gown alongside husband Joshua Jackson at the 2020 BAFTA awards in London on Sunday, February 2.

The Queen & Slim actress, 33, glowed in a Gucci dress at the British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London two days after she appeared to reveal the gender of her first child with her new husband.

Turner-Smith, who bared her bump in a crop top on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, January 31, joked with the British TV host and fellow guest Jim Carrey during her appearance.

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” Carrey, 58, told the actress.

“I think she’s bored,” the Nightflyers star replied, referencing her baby’s gender.

Norton, 56, chimed in, asking, “Oh, fallen asleep?”

“No kicking?” Carrey added.

“There’s been no kicking,” Turner-Smith responded.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday as the couple attended the annual awards show. Turner-Smith live-tweeted all the action, joking, that “the child in my belly is doing some serious karate moves.”

“My man is looking over my shoulder at my live tweets and making me edit out ALL the tea,” Turner-Smith wrote, adding, “but I am allowed to say that olivia colman just arrived and I love her!”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the pair had tied the knot and were expecting their first child together after one year of dating. A source told Us at the time that the Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson sparked dating rumors in November 2018, when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles one month after attending Usher’s 40th birthday party together, where an eyewitness told Us they were “all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”

The pair obtained a marriage license last August and the following month professed their love for each other in an Instagram Story video. “You look amazing, despite having had a fever of 101.8, just last night,” Turner-Smith told the Affair actor. Jackson replied, “That is how you can tell you’re in love.”

Scroll down to see pics of the couple at the BAFTAs.