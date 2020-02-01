Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith is baring it all when it comes to her new arrival.

The British actress, 33, not only showed off her growing baby bump on the Graham Norton Show on Friday, January 31, but she also let it slip that she is apparently expecting a baby girl with husband Joshua Jackson.

Turner-Smith styled her bare bump in a black one-shoulder crop-top and matching black pants for her appearance on the BBC One show where she said her little one is “bored.”

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” fellow guest Jim Carrey jokingly said directly to Turner-Smith’s bump. The Nightflyers star then referenced her baby’s gender in her reply: “I think she’s bored.”

Host Graham Norton chimed in, asking “Oh, fallen asleep?”

“No kicking?” Carrey, 58, followed up.

“There’s been no kicking,” Turner-Smith responded.

Us broke the news in December 2019 that the pair had tied the knot and were expecting their first child together after one year of dating. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

The duo made their debut as a newly married couple one month later at W Magazine’s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. They “seemed in good spirits,” at the party, a source told Us exclusively.

“They mingled throughout the night and chatted with Taylor Russell, Lakeith Stanfield, Ellen Pompeo and Armie Hammer, to name a few,” the insider dished in January. “Josh was smiling ear to ear throughout the night and they both seemed really happy.”

That same month, Turner-Smith revealed that Jackson, 41, was her first-ever celebrity crush. “It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek!” she told the W Magazine in an interview published on January 3. “I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple.”

Turner-Smith and Jackson first sparked dating rumors in November 2018 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The couple, who reportedly obtained a marriage license in August 2019, were spotted at Usher’s 40th birthday together in October 2018 where they were “all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”