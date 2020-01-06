Baby bumping! Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith stepped out in Los Angeles with new husband Joshua Jackson after returning from a Jamaican getaway together.

The Last Ship star, 33, and Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, were photographed in L.A. on Monday, January 6. The newlyweds held hands and cozied up to one another as they strolled together, with Turner-Smith’s baby bump clearly visible in her curve-hugging black dress.

Days prior, the couple appeared at their first public event as a married couple, attending W Magazine’s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Friday, January 3.

They “seemed in good spirits,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “They mingled throughout the night and chatted with Taylor Russell, Lakeith Stanfield, Ellen Pompeo and Armie Hammer, to name a few. Josh was smiling ear to ear throughout the night and they both seemed really happy.”

Us broke the news in December 2019 that the pair were married and expecting their first child together after one year of dating. The Affair actor is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

The Queen & Slim actress recently told W Magazine that her new husband was her first-ever crush. “It was Pacey from Dawson’s Creek!” she told the magazine in an interview published on January 3. “I was a very young teenager. And now we are a couple.”

The pair rang in the new year and new decade on a romantic trip to Jamaica and the actress shared a nude photo of herself taken by Jackson to commemorate the trip.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” the Nightflyers actress captioned the Wednesday, January 1, Instagram post. “The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! I laughed, I cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. Keep going. May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true. #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”

Rumors that the actors were dating surfaced in November 2018 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. An insider told Us at the time that they had attended Usher’s 40th birthday together the month prior. The source said the duo were “all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”

