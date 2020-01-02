Living her best life! Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith posed nude while vacationing with her husband, Joshua Jackson, in Jamaica.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” the actress, 33, captioned a Wednesday, January 1, Instagram post. “The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! I laughed, I cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. Keep going. May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true. #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”

In the silhouette shot, the model looked away from the camera and toward Button Beach. She went on to share the scenic view on her Instagram Story. “He has zero respect for my Instagramming,” Turner-Smith wrote alongside a video of Jackson, 41, seemingly tickling her leg.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month that she and the actor are expecting their first child together. Us also broke the news that the couple had tied the knot.

The Dawson’s Creek alum is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on,” a source told Us at the time.

Dating rumors between the Queen & Slim star and Jackson began in November 2018 when they held hands in Los Angeles. An insider told Us at the time that they had attended Usher’s 40th birthday bash together the previous month. They “were all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night,” the source shared.

The pair reportedly obtained a marriage license in August, which is valid for 90 days. The model was then spotted with a ring on her finger.

Jackson previously dated Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. When they split, a rep for the former couple confirmed to Us that they wanted to “remain friends.”

“This was a long time coming,” the In the Fade star, 43, told Vulture in January 2018 of their breakup. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”