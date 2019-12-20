



Joshua Jackson andhave secretly tied the knot, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source tells Us that not only are the duo married, but that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

The news comes just one month after the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Turner-Smith’s new film, Queen & Slim, the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

At the event, an eyewitness told Us, “Joshua looked so thrilled to be there to support [Jodie]. He was all smiles and doting on her and her family all night. A total gentleman.” They both showed up in Gucci attire, with the Cruel Intentions star wearing a three-piece hunter green suit and the model, 33, rocking a lilac gown with a matching sheer cape.

Rumors swirled, however, when fans took note of how Turner-Smith accessorized her look — with a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

Wedding bell rumors first surfaced in August, when the pair were seen at a Beverly Hills courthouse on August 2, in photos published by the Daily Mail. The newspaper reported that the pair got what appeared to be a marriage license that they carried out of the building in a yellow envelope. In California, the license is valid for 90 days.

Just one week later, on August 12, the Neon Demon actress shared a photo of the pair looking into each other’s eyes at the Clarke Cooke House in Newport, Rhode Island. “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” she gushed.

Jackson and Turner-Smith began dating in November 2018, when the pair were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles. A source told Us that they attended Usher’s 40th birthday party together in October of that year, noting that the pair “were all over each other” and “gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

Jackson previously had a 10-year-long relationship with former girlfriend Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. A rep for the exes confirmed to Us that they would “remain friends” despite their split.

“This was a long time coming,” the German-born actress, 43, told Vulture of their breakup in January 2018. “Also we broke up many months before we said we were broken up, so by the time I made that decision, it didn’t feel like it was so urgent anymore. You don’t break up overnight after 10 years, you know what I mean?”

Kruger has since moved on with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, and the couple welcomed a daughter in November 2018.