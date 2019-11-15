Are congratulations in order? Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith made their red carpet debut as a couple on Thursday, November 14 — and all eyes were on their ring fingers.

The Affair alum, 41, and the model, 33, attended the premiere of her movie Queen & Slim at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles. They both showed up in Gucci attire, with Jackson wearing a three-piece hunter green suit and Turner-Smith rocking a lilac gown with a matching sheer cape.

The actress accessorized with a massive diamond ring on her left hand, fueling rumors that the pair are secretly married. Her beau, meanwhile, had on the same gold band that he has been sporting since at least August.

After the premiere, Jackson and Turner-Smith headed over to The Hollywood Roosevelt for the afterparty, which celebrities including Rihanna and This Is Us star Asante Blackk also attended.

“Joshua looked so thrilled to be there to support [Jodie],” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “He was all smiles and doting on her and her family all night. A total gentleman.”

The duo sparked wedding rumors in August when they reportedly picked up their marriage license at a Beverly Hills courthouse. In California, such documents are only valid for 90 days.

Jackson and Turner-Smith were first spotted together in October 2018 at Usher’s 40th birthday party. “They were all over each other,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together the whole night.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Nightflyers star have never publicly commented on the status of their relationship, although they have shared cozy photos and videos together on their Instagram accounts. In September, Turner-Smith uploaded a clip of Jackson “smiling in his sleep” while lying in bed together.

The When They See Us star previously dated Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. The Troy star, 43, is now in a relationship with Norman Reedus, with whom she shares a 12-month-old daughter.

